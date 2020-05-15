City of Bridgeport encourages businesses and restaurants to shop locally for PPE

As local restaurants open their patio's and shops announce dates to re-open the search begins for personal protective equipment, or PPE.

These are items such as masks and gloves, which have been hard to find over the past few months.

PPE for employees is just one of the recommendations laid out in the governor's week four plan to "re-open" West Virginia.

City of Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management director John Chapman says his office does receive supplies from the state, those masks and gloves go to our front line workers.

"We request it through the state and we purchase it and it goes to fire, ems, hospitals, police and health departments,"

So for the past week, Chapman has been working to find local places for small businesses to get the supplies they need to operate safely.

"The general public has to get their own," said Chapman "so that's why I dug deep and looked into what local businesses were selling PPE,"

For things like hand sanitizer, Chapman has been connecting with local distillers, such as Black Craft distillery located in Martinsburg.

While businesses may prefer the prices they see on Amazon, ordering locally not only supports the state economy, but also has a quick turnaround.

Chapman says that as the state lifts restrictions, it is still important for everyone to follow some basic safety guidelines.

"Support local businesses, keep social distancing, keep washing your hands and wearing your mask when you're out in public,"