Bridgeport City Council approves contract for new sports complex

The Bridgeport city council approved a 12,000 dollar contract to go towards the new sports complex.

The contract will allow the parks and rec team to (what they call) "lazor" the baseball fields.

This process of "lazoring" will allow the fields to properly drain in the case of excessive rainfall.

This will also prevent any damage with puddles or holes where visitors could get hurt.

Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Lang says when completed it'll be great for not just Bridgeport residents, but all West Virginia residents.

"It's not a Bridgeport facility, it's a North Central West Virginia facility. It's there for the use of North Central West Virginia, plus where looking to have tournaments that will be coming through that our kids can participate in and kids from out of state can participate in," said Lang.

Lang added that the building is on schedule and should be open by spring of 2020.