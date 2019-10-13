Bridgeport City Council considers new ordinance that will affect landlords

The Bridgeport City Council has an upcoming decision on their hands involving landlords and their tenants.

If the new rule goes into place, it will only affect landlords in Bridgeport.

This idea is called the "nuisance property ordinance" and it would create a way for the city to hold those who rent out their property accountable for things their tenants do on that land.

Mayor of Bridgeport, Andrew Lang said:

"It's good for our community that it makes land owners more responsible for activities that are happening on their properties. Bridgeport is fortunate that it does not have a big problem but we have always tried to be pro-active and not reactive on topics of public security."

Mayor Lang says during the City Council Meeting the members will discuss the proposed rule, and if they all agree on it the nuisance property ordinance will go into action.

If it is agreed on it will only affect landlords with property in Bridgeport.

This ordinance would include law breaking but also maintenance and appearance of the property.

I spoke to some landlords around the area and one said he does not like the idea of this saying just because it is his property doesn't mean he can control everything that happens on it.

Another man that rents his townhouse out to people said the ordinance is "stupid and a bad idea."

However, I talked to a renter from Stonewall Garden Apartments and he said he thought it was a good idea because if landlords aren't willing to take that risk with their tenants they shouldn't be renting out their property to them.

Council members received a copy of the proposed plan on Friday and will have the weekend to review it and vote on their decision.

Council members will vote on this ordinance at the council meeting on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Bridgeport City Hall.