Bridgeport City Council plans to have regular monthly meeting Monday

The Bridgeport City Council has announced it plans to have its first regular monthly meeting since the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

The meeting will be held at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex at 7 pm, with social distancing measures still in place, with council members spread out. Mayor Andy Lang says that this is a result of Governor Jim Justice's guidance allowing for larger gatherings.

"The Governor has announced that we’re allowed to have larger groups together under certain guidelines, social distancing and all that," Lang said, "so we decided to go ahead and start coming back.”

Lang also says that any council member who is still uncomfortable with attending in person can do so virtually.