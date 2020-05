The Bridgeport City pool will not open for the 2020 swim season, city council announced at a meeting Tuesday.

City Manager Randy Wetmore and Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth both made the recommendation to the council this week.

"We waited until the latest we could," Wetmore said. "We think it would be very difficult to open the pool and operate it efficiently."

