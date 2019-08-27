Bridgeport city council awards Albert M. Higley new complex bid

For years now the Bridgeport City Council has been trying to move forward with building plans for a new indoor sports and recreation complex.

Monday night council members awarded the bid to the Cleveland-based construction company, Albert M. Higley.

In May of 2019, Higley was 1 of 4 companies who bid for their organization to assume construction responsibilities.

Skylar Van Soest, Vice President of Higley's Bridgeport region, said now that the bid is finalized, he is ready to get to work.

"We've been looking forward to this and planning it for a long time, so it's very exciting to finally be getting going," Soest said.

The Albert M. Higley company's contract with the city was finalized at $37 million.

City councilman Robert Greer says the 150,000 square-foot building will contain a swimming pool, basketball courts, volleyball courts, indoor turf and other amenities for all ages.

"We hope to attracted people to this area from all over that'll hopefully come to Bridgeport and Harrison County and North Central West Virginia," says councilman Greer.