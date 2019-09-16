Bridgeport Exotic Animal Expo

Knowledgeable vendors from all across the county filled the room with tables proudly presenting animals and insects that were eager to say hello.

Visitors of all ages got the chance to peak into the cages and...if they were brave enough...hold and pet the animals.

Some of the animals present included lizards, geckos, hamsters, rats, tarantulas, mealworms, and a whole lot of snakes.

Every animal that was displayed was also up for adoption and anyone interested could ask the vendor how to properly care for the specific species.

The Expo's coordinator, Kyle Rosencrance says this is his favorite aspect of the show, especially when it comes to the kids.

"Seeing them come here, walking out with snakes, geckos, tarantulas, things like that is just the coolest thing. Seeing those kids leave with smiles, educating those kids is the biggest thing here", said Rosencrance.

The Expo will return next year and its officials urge any who may be afraid to attend, to just give it a chance.

