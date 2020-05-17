Bridgeport Farmers Market holds opening day drive-thru pickup

The Bridgeport Farmers Market held their opening day on Sunday.

The market ran as a drive-thru and only those who preordered were allowed to be in attendance.

The board president, Amanda Workman-Scott said twelve vendors participated, which is less than previous market days.

However, regardless of the adjustments, the market’s board members made it work.

“We’re excited to be here,” Workman-Scott said. “We’re excited to still be able to be open even if it’s a little bit less than what we normally do,” she said.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market board will discuss on a weekly basis how they will operate each market. To stay updated, you can visit their Facebook page for more information.