Bridgeport Fire Department Contains UHC Blaze to Single Room Thanks to Quick-Thinking Medical Staff

At 4:55 p.m. Friday, the Bridgeport Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire at United Hospital Center. Responding crews were advised of a fire at 6 North, reported by the nurse’s station and the facility’s alarm company. This is in accordance to Connect Bridgeport.

When firefighters reached the 6th floor, they encountered smoke throughout the corridor. UHC staff directed Bridgeport firefighters to single room advising a patient bed was on fire and was unoccupied. The quick- thinking medical staff had utilized a nearby fire extinguisher and closed and sealed the bottom of the door to attempt to contain the hazard while awaiting the firefighters.

Firefighters entered the room to find heavy smoke conditions and were able to quickly contain the fire to a single room and bring the scene under control within minutes.

Bridgeport Firefighters aided UHC staff in the containment of smoke extension, preventing it from spreading into the numerous surrounding rooms, which were occupied by 17 patients. Six patients were displaced, and 11 others were sheltered in place. Due to the quick actions of the UHC staff, the fire did not have any effect on any patients, other than being displaced to other medical rooms were their treatment and care were continued without interruption.

Bridgeport Fire Department along with assistance from the surrounding volunteer fire departments of Nutter Fort, Shinnston, and Anmore spent the next approximately two and a half hours ventilating all smoke from the facility. Following the ventilation efforts, an “all clear” call was made by UHC staff and patients were able to occupy their previous rooms.

No injuries were reported, and all damage was contained to a single room. The incident is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Department and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.