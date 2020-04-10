Bridgeport Fire personnel exposed to positive COVID-19 coworker test negative

Bridgeport Fire Department employees who were quarantined after they were exposed to a coworker that tested positive COVID-19 have all tested negative for the virus, our media partner, Connect Bridgeport reports.

The employees will still remain off for 14 days from their last exposure to the coworker. The first of those will return to work on Sunday.

Connect Bridgeport reports the firefighter who tested positive is routinely checking in and is reporting to be well with no symptoms or complaints. as long as he continues to be asymptomatic, he will return to work on April 21st.