Bridgeport H.S. student earns prestigious full-ride scholarship to Davidson College

On any given school day at Bridgeport High School.

Bridgeport High School student Branner D'Amato earned a full-ride scholarship to Davidson College in North Carolina as a winner of the competitive QuestBridge Scholarship. (Photo: WDTV)

You'll find Branner D'Amato studying or working on homework in the library.

On this day, he's working on AP government homework with his friends, including Kolby Bragg.

"He's a hard worker," Bragg said. "He's a really intelligent and smart guy. He just knows a lot."

D'Amato's hard work paid off recently when he learned he'll go to one of his top schools for free.

He was one of roughly one thousand students across the country to win a full four-year QuestBridge scholarship valued at over $200,000.

More than 14,000 kids applied.

"I worked hard on it," D'Amato said. "It's still unreal to me. I still haven't fully processed the fact that I'll have a full-ride"

Born and raised in Clarksburg, he'll attend Davidson College in North Carolina.

"I've been in West Virginia my whole life," D'Amato said. "I really want to go out and experience the entire world."

He'll major in computer science or environmental studies.

He wants to ultimately study ways to make your home smarter and more environmentally friendly.

"I want to design houses that are energy-sufficient," D'Amato said. "I want to work on solar panels and stuff that helps the environment."

His friends have no doubt his hard work will continue to pay off

"I hope to see him develop a good career and get into any field he can," Bragg said. "He's smart enough to."

As for the scholarship, D'Amato hopes more students in West Virginia will take notice and begin the application process for next year's awards.

"I hope someone can sit in my seat next year," D'Amato said.

QuestBridge connects top-performing students from low-income families with scholarships worth over $200,000 each to colleges across the country.