Bridgeport High School moves girls basketball game to Elkins

The Bridgeport girls' basketball game scheduled for Thursday at home against Elkins has been moved to Elkins and will be varsity only, our media partners Connect Bridgeport reports.

Bridgeport High School was forced to call off school on Thursday because of a water main break that was discovered on school property Wednesday. The boys' basketball game against East Fairmont was postponed because of the water main break, according to Connect Bridgeport.

Athletic director Mark Jones told Connect Bridgeport the location of the girls game was changed because they didn’t want to risk having Elkins travel to Bridgeport and there wouldn’t be a way to guarantee the water issue had been resolved by the time Elkins would have to leave by.