Bridgeport Police warns parents to look through children's Halloween candy

In a Facebook post on Thursday by Johnstown, Pennsylvania police, they revealed the contents of a drug bust. They found packaging made to imitate Nerds candy ropes, but containing THC infused candy.

Ferrara Candy Company assured the candy found in the drug bust are not authorized products.

Now, Bridgeport police are warning that parents should stay vigilant as Halloween lurks around the corner.

"Parents need to check the wrapper. Make sure it looks like it comes from the factory. That they are not torn.. that there is no holes in them. Just make sure they are safe for kids to eat. If there is any question, throw them away. If there is anything that looks like it has been tampered with by a human then they might want to bring it to us and let us take a look at it," said Sergeant Charles Carpenter of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Ferrara Candy Company, producer of Nerds candy, in a statement to 5 News assured that the candy found by Johnstown police is not authentic and not connected to the company.

This comes as a yearly safety reminder for parents as, according to a report by CBS Boston, a Massachusetts town was shocked after finding sewing needles in packages of Twizzlers.

"I have not seen any incidents. I have been here for about eighteen years in this city and in our city I have never heard of any incidents of anything like that happening. But you always hear the stories." said Sergeant Carpenter.

Sergeant Carpenter also says parents shouldn't just limit themselves to looking at their child's candy.

"Especially with the kids trick-or-treating. They need to make sure that they can be well seen when they are out trick-or treating for any traffic. Make sure you are always close to them to keep them safe," said Sergeant Carpenter.