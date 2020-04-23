Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Vehicle Fleeing Scene after Hitting Bicyclist on Route 131

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a vehicle and its owner as the result of a bicyclist hit on State Route 131 Wednesday, our media partner, Connect Bridgeport, reports.

Bridgeport Sgt. C.S. Carpenter is heading up the case that took place at roughly 12:45 p.m. on the roadway by Price Cutter approaching the intersection with U.S. Route 50.

“The vehicle was in the back of the building where the loading dock is located. It pulled out onto 131 and hit the bicyclist,” said Carpenter.

While it may have been an accident, the vehicle did not stop. Now, if the individual driving the truck in question is caught, they are facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury. Carpenter said it is a misdemeanor.

Bridgeport Police reviewed video footage from the surveillance camera. The picture taken from the video footage shows a Toyota Tacoma that appears to be black or dark grey in color with an extended cab.

The individual that was struck was a middle-aged male. Carpenter said the injuries were minor and he was treated on the scene without a medical transport to United Hospital Center.

Carpenter said the video was reviewed multiple times looking for a sticker, a view of the license plate or anything else, but nothing could be identified. However, a recent case involving a different truck at the same business has produced multiple leads, according to a Bridgeport Police officer working that case.

If anyone saw the incident, recognizes the truck, or may know any information regarding the situation, they are asked to contact Carpenter at 304 842 8260.