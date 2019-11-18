Bridgeport Police looking for two suspects involved in thefts

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in recent entering without breaking thefts at the Town Place Suites and Springhill Suites.

According to police, the suspects are white men in their mid-20's. The suspect car is a green Kia Soul.

One of the men appears to heave a cross tattoo on his right hand between his thumb and index finger and appears to have brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie with 23 on the front., according to police. The other suspect vehicle is a red Ford F150 extended cab between the model years of 2006-2010.

These thefts have occurred on Nov. 10, Nov. 12, and Monday morning, police say. All of the thefts occurred over the night time hours at the hotels along with the Best Western Plus on Lodgeville Road.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to contact Detective G.T. Collins or Lieutenant Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6111 or 304-848-6115.