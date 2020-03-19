Bridgeport Police search for pantry break-in suspects

Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a local food and clothing pantry.

Bridgeport police say Shepherd's Corner was broken into multiple times recently. They shared these photos of the suspects and their potential cars involved in the thefts.

Shepherd's Corner has been serving its community for 35 years.

It provides food, clothing and other items to those in need.

Anyone who may have information should contact Bridgeport Police Sgt. Holley at 304-848-6112, or email mholley@bridgeportwv.com.