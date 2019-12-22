Bridgeport Police seek to identify trio for taking thousands of dollars in mall merchandise

On Wednesday, December 17, 2019 at approximately 8:48 p.m., three subjects were seen entering Ulta Beauty in the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

These subjects are seen grabbing Ulta Beauty shopping bags and subsequently entering the fragrance department of the store.

The three subjects then begin to take fragrances and place them within the bags in an attempt to conceal the items.

The subjects are then seen leaving the store without paying for the items.

The value of reported property taken is $2,687.

If you have information on these individuals, contact the Bridgeport Police Department and Officer J.S. Carey at jcarey@bridgeportwv.com.

You can also call the Bridgeport Police Deepartment directly at 304-842-8260.

It should be noted that multiple cases have been solved thanks to the community offering their assistance on who is shown in the various photos posted on line.