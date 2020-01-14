Bridgeport Rec Complex construction back on track with nearly 3 million dollar payment

Nearly 3 million dollars was the amount agreed upon tonight at the Bridgeport City Council meeting.

The money will go towards construction of the new indoor recreational complex.

Bridgeport City Mayor, Andy Lang said it's pretty standardized construction business.

The sum of money agreed upon is just a part of the 37 million dollar bid awarded to the Albert M. Higley Company, whose currently in charge of constructing the new complex.

A few eyebrows were raised as some thought the amount was a lot all at one time.

The mayor says construction was a bit behind schedule due to the holidays.

But the now approved payment will help get the project back on track.

WDTV caught up with Mayor Andy Lang and he commented that he's been around construction for most of his life.

WDTV then took the opportunity to ask him what he thinks of the construction so far, it being so familiar to him.

"I grew up in the construction business, I knew very well, been around it all my life and I think they're doing a great job of so far their staying within budget, I think the quality's there because of course every construction projects going to have a few issues, it happens, its winter time, but in general I think things are going very well."

Mayor Lang continued on to say have trust in the council and the Albert M. Higley Company, as well as get ready to play ball as soon as construction for the complex is done.

The complex's opening date has not changed, it's still set for late summer or early fall of 2020.

