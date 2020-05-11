Bridgeport farmer's market to operate as a drive-thru for opening weekend

The Bridgeport farmer's market normally sees hundreds of people come through every weekend during the summer season, but this year things will be done differently in order to keep everyone safe.

"Markets around the state are doing things differently, some are doing drive-thru some are doing walk through with very stringent guidelines," said Debbie Workman, one of the many volunteers behind the market "We thought we would air on the side of caution and do the safest route with a drive through,"

This means customers will have to do a little more planning ahead of this weekend's opening day.

Using the farmer's market website, people can reach out to their local farmer or baker and place an order to pick up.

On the day of the market, there will be a limited amount of volunteers helping hand out the orders.

"Our volunteers will be there," Workman said "Our volunteers and our vendors will be wearing masks,"

With food shortages happening across the country, access to local meat and vegetables is needed more than ever.

"To provide food access for our community," Workman said "It's even more important now than ever, our local farmers we need to support them,"

The hours will also be different with a schedule of 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. For this weekend.

But, due to the changing nature of the current crisis, market volunteers say things could change between now and opening weekend.

"We don't rule out any changes," said Workman "That's why I encourage people to pay attention to social media and our website,"

Ypu can visit the market's website at https://bridgeportfarmersmarket.com/ or in the Related Links section of this webpage.