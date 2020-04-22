Bridgeport hair salon making masks to raise money for local nonprofit

Scissors may not be cutting hair at Bridgeport salon "Expression Hair Designs", instead stylist are using their skills to design home made masks.

"After being home for three weeks without work I started thinking I needed to do something, along with my stylist, in a positive way," said salon owner Judy Bonamico

Expressions is used to running fundraisers, having set up their own nonprofit "Expressions Of Love INC" just last year.

After coming up with the idea, Bonamico posted on Facebook.

"I came up with the face masks idea and I just put a quick post on Facebook and said we're thinking about making these would anyone be interested," Bonamico said "And it kind of blew up,"

Since creating their Facebook fundraiser on April 14th they've been able to raise over $3,000.

After finding a pattern and borrowing some sewing machines the styling team had to get creative with materials to make their masks.

"It was hard to find elastic for them," Bonamico said "So I had seen someone use old t-shirts and cut them up into t-shirt yarn, it's stretchy and it's comfortable- plus we could make them out of t-shirts that were gently worn so we didn't have to pay for them,"

So far they're received about 200 orders for masks which anyone can place for a $6 donation.

Their fundraiser's goal is $5,000 which they plan to donate locally to "The Change Intitative" who have been delivering groceries and meals to those who can't safely go out.

"We are hoping to be able to donate our money to the change to help the home-bound," said Bonamico

While they don't know when they'll be able to open their salon again, Bonamico says this project has lifted their spirits.

"It just always helps, when you're doing something for somebody else....it always lifts your spirits,"

