Bridgeport man accused of having drugs and gun in hotel room

A Bridgeport man was arrested after police say they found drugs and a gun in his hotel room Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at Super 8 on Barnetts Run Road for a disturbance in progress.

Police were advised that two men were arguing and one of the men got into a grey sedan and drove around back to his room, according to court documents. They saw the man going into the room.

Police knocked on the door, and Timothy Johnson opened the door. They patted Johnson down and found an Altoids can with a clear baggy of under one gram of Marijuana and two clear baggies with over nine grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Police asked Johnson if there was anything they needed to know about in the room, and Johnson told them that there was a firearm in the desk. They found the fully loaded Smith and Wesson firearm from the desk and were told there was no NCIC on the firearm.

Johnson gave written consent for police to search the room and his car, court documents state.

In the room, police found under one gram of methamphetamine, a scale, 252 clear baggies, a bowl containing under one gram of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

In the car, police found a clear baggy with under one gram of cocaine.

Johnson was taken into custody and taken to the Bridgeport Police Department. According to the complaint, Johnson admitted to distributing one gram of methamphetamine to the man he was arguing with. he also admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine on a daily basis for over a month.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled II controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing firearm.