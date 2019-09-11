Bridgeport named one of USA Today's 50 best cities to live in

USA Today ranked Bridgeport, West Virginia, as one of the 50 best cities to live in.

Bridgeport was ranked at number 16 in the report that was released Tuesday.

USA Today says they use statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and other sources to identify the best cities to live in.

According to the report, about 50 percent of adult 25 and older have graduated from college, the median household income is around $82,000 a year and goods and services are about 15 percent less expensive than they are nationwide.

The report points out that Bridgeport's population has increased around 2.5 percent over five years and the five year unemployment rate is 2.4 percent.

The report says that Bridgeport has a higher concentration of restaurants, bars, recreation centers, golf courses and movie theaters.

Bridgeport was the only West Virginia city that was ranked.