Bridgeport officials encourage personal accountability when visiting trails and lakes

Bridgeport parks are closed, at least, that is what the signs say, but visit any trail and you will see people enjoying Tuesday's sunshine.

Signs around Bridgeport parks state "all parks & rec facilities are closed (including restrooms) until at least March 30, 2020.

Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order for Harrison County Saturday tightening restrictions to curb COVID-19, including limiting gatherings to no more than five people.

The next day, Bridgeport city leaders released a statement urging residents not to use parks.

"Personal accountability is exactly what we are trying to express to everybody," said Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.

Basketball courts and jungle gyms are closed and caution tape lines picnic areas.

"[We] flagged those off because they cause people - (...) people sit under those picnic shelters, the just naturally get closer and closer together as they get more comfortable with each other. We are trying to keep people from doing that," said Mayor Lang.

As the weather gets warm and the stay-at-home order causes cabin fever, more people are taking to the trails around the city.

"We are not saying you can't go to the park and walk the trail and be responsible with your family. We can't say you can't take your dog to the park and walk them and be responsible," said Mayor Lang.

One of the busiest places in the city is Deegan and Hinkle Lakes. After Governor Justice announced fishing licenses will be waived, these lakes have become a hotspot for families and fisherman.