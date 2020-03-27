Bridgeport resident launches beary fun way to explore neighborhoods

If the COVID-19 Stay at Home order has you feeling cooped up, one Bridgeport resident launched a creative way to get you and your family out of the house.

The idea is based off a 1986 children's book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" written by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.

It's simple: stroll through your neighborhood, search for stuffed bears in windows and count how many you see.

Krista Neely came up with the idea in her neighborhood after a friend of hers from Alabama shared a post on Facebook of them doing a bear hunt.

"I sent it to my sister-in-law because she has the book," Neely said. "She took a picture for me, then we shared it and it took off from there."

Neely placed stuffed bears in the windows of her home. She posted it to social media, tagging Bridgeport locals. Her post garnered shares and the trend began.

"It's a chain reaction with social media," Neely said.

During an uncertain time many people are searching for a sense of community and that is exactly what Neely wanted to provide.

"We can't see each other but we can support each other, even if its a bear in the window," Neely said.

