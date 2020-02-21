Bridgeport to consider speed limit change outside Meadowbrook Mall

Meadowbrook mall is the main shopping center for residents of Bridgeport and Clarksburg, making it's entrance one of the busiest roads in the area.

Recently, Bridgeport police decided to examine it's entrance.

"We recently did a study on the mall road and found that speeding was a huge problem," said Bridgeport police chief John Walker

The solution officers came up with, however, isn't what you might expect.

"We met with our engineer and studies the problem and decided we think it would be wise to up the speed limit from 25 to 35,"

The entrance, referred to as "mall road", connects directly to a main road where the speed limit is already 35 miles per hour.

Increasing the speed limit on "mall road" will help drivers keep their speed consistent when driving up the shops.

If the speed change is passed by city council Monday, drivers could see an increase in police cars in the area.

"What we'll do is we'll monitor that for a while and increase our presence in the area,"

This example of a road study is something the department does often.

"We do these often as a request either from our engineer or from residents who are concerned about speeding on their road, and we'll do a study to see if it's a problem or not,"

The speed limit change for "mall road" will be presented as part of the city council meeting at 7 pm.