Bridgeport's "Wreaths Across America" honors local veterans

As we head into the holiday season the flowers adorning loved ones final resting place will be replaced with holiday wreaths.

Christa Parker is making sure every veteran in Bridgeport cemetery gets a wreath as well.

"We need 509 wreaths to reach our goal of 1600,"

This is the fourth year Parker and the city of Bridgeport are participating in the nation-wide "Wreaths Across America" campaign.

The idea is simple- to collect enough money to buy a wreath for every veteran buried in the Bridgeport cemetery.

Parker began the Bridgeport chapter after her son gave his life serving our country.

"I went and volunteered that year and I though we could do this here, so I went to the city and asked permission and four years later here we are,"

Parker then created her own "traveling veteran tree" that stops at local businesses to spread the word on how and why people should donate.

Over the years Parker says the support from the community has only continued to grow-especially among young people in the area.

"To actually be involved with something as special as wreaths across america, it's important for kids to understand that veterans, they're still here with us,"

In addition to collecting the fund for the wreaths, family members of veterans can request to have their loved one's name read aloud during the December ceremony.

"During the ceremony their veteran's name will be called off, a soldier will present them with a wreath, and they're able to place that wreath themselves,"

While a wreath may seem simple, it can mean everything to the family of a fallen veteran.

"They say that a veteran dies twice, one when they take their last breath and again when their name is no longer spoken," Parker said " so when we place a wreath on their grave on December 14th we ask them to say the veteran's name out loud,"

December 2nd is the last day to make your 15 dollar donation to get a wreath for a veteran.

If you would like to have your family member's name read during the ceremony make sure you select the "grave specific" option when making your donation/sponsorship.

You can also contact Christa Parker with any questions at 304-669 -9804.

