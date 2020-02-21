Broadcast journalism class for high schoolers

Broadcast journalism is one of the most popular classes at Lewis County High School.

According to its instructor, Leslie White, it garners the interest of almost 150 students each year.

"We talk about different components of journalism from how to interview someone, to how to do research, to first amendment rights," says White.

Students are equipped with cameras, microphones, and even a switcher, but the class was as high tech as it is now.

"We wrote for a grant to the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, and that's when we got our first camera ... and we just worked through it trying to use what we had, and then we just started every year trying to build with our budget," says White.

Students in the class now have the opportunity to be on the air. Their show is called Lewis County News, and they have done two productions so far.

"You build a lot of skills that you can use later on in life no matter what you're doing. It's not just a period to mess around in. You can do actual work, and it's really beneficial," says Taylor Beam, a current student in Broadcast Journalism who has taken White's other classes before.

White says her expectations for the class have come a long way since she first pitched the idea in the 1990's.

"My goal is to have kids have the opportunity to do everything from being an anchor to working the camera," says White.

Lewis County High School also offers print journalism class as well as yearbook and newspaper clubs.