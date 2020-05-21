Broadway star Cordero suffers setback in coronavirus recovery, wife says

(CNN/Gray News) – Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered a setback in his long recovery from COVID-19.
His wife Amanda Kloots said his health was going “downhill” during a tearful Instagram Live update on Wednesday.
In a separate post, she asked for appeals to heaven.
“Mega prayers for this special man right now,” Kloots said. “God continue to grant miracles.”
The 41-year old Cordero has battled a series of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March.
He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes, and had to have a leg amputated.
Cordero woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month and is still fighting a lung infection.
On Thursday, Kloots struck a more optimistic tone about her husband’s battle in another Instagram post.
“When things look down, we look UP!” Kloots said. “I have my masters in OPTIMISM!”