Brothers arrested after allegedly stealing a saw

Two brothers were arrested after they allegedly stole a saw Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert and Gary Palmer went to Criss Sales and Services. They talked to the owner about a Husqvana mod K760 cement saw that was for sale.

Troopers say that when the owner had his back partially turned, the brothers took the saw and ran out of the business. The owner yelled at them to come back.

Troopers say the brothers got into their car and sped off. The saw fell from the vehicle and was recovered by the owner.

Troopers say the brothers were traveling west in the direction of the Brushy Fork crossover.

Upshur County Communications received a 911 call about a vehicle that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Old Weston Road and Brushy Fork Crossover, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that two unidentified men fled the scene on foot traveling west on the rail road tracks. The men were wearing blue jeans and white t-shirts and one was wearing glasses.

Troopers say they saw a man matching the description of one of the men come out of the weeded area near the crash scene.

Troopers say the saw the man take off his shirt and lie on the ground in an attempt to hide.

Troopers say they made contact with the man and detained him who was sweating profusely. The man said that he was only trying to hitchhike.

The man was identified as Gary Palmer.

Troopers say they searched the man and found a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Gary said he found the clear baggie on the ground.

Troopers asked Gary who the other person was in the vehicle during the crash. Gary told them that he was a passenger and the driver was a stranger who picked him up while he was hitchhiking.

Troopers determined the driver was Robert.

A field test was done on the substance found on Gary and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Gary has been charged with grand larcency and possession of a controlled substance. Robert has been charged with grand larceny. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond.