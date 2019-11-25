Buck firearms season begins in West Virginia

It’s officially buck hunting season in West Virginia.

The annual buck firearms season kicks off Monday and is expected to bring thousands of hunters to the state’s vast woodlands.

Officials say starting the season toward the end of November increases the chances of hunting during snowfall, which makes it easier to spot and track deer. The season traditionally opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Hunters can harvest two deer on the same day but only one can be an antlered buck. Anyone who wants an additional buck must buy a stamp from the state and have additional licensing.

Gary Foster of the Division of Natural Resources says the state’s deer seasons help bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy.

Buck firearms season ends on Dec. 7.