Buckhannon Fire Chief says three out of 10 fires in August are suspicious

"There's a lot more fires in West Virginia that are arson than people understand."

Officials say 10 of the fires they responded to in August, three were confirmed suspicious.

In August, the Buckhannon Fire Department responded to 10 separate fires, three of them are confirmed to be suspicious. One on Old Elkins Road, one on Wentz Ford Road and one on Spruce Fork Road.

Buckhannon Fire Chief, J.B. Kimble says that two of the suspicious fires are still under investigation, a cabin on Wentz Ford Road and a home on Spruce Fork Road.

"A lot of times, people break into a cabin that's remote, take what's in it and they light the building on fire to cover their tracks," said Kimble.

Kimble says that suspicious fires make up a certain percentage of the fires they respond to due to theft.

"There's a lot of theft in the remote areas like the cabins and old houses," said Kimble. "Like I said, when people do that, they don't want to leave any tracks and they'll burn the house down."

Kimble confirmed that one man is in custody after admitting to the fire on the Old Elkins Road but investigators are still looking into the other fires and what they think might have caused them.

"The cabin, there may be a few people on that one," said Kimble. "The most recent one on Spruce Fork is still under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's office and the Upshur county Sheriff's department and our department are working together to try to get a conviction on that."

Kimble urges anyone with any information on the suspicious fires to contact the Buckhannon Fire Department or the State Fire Marshal's office.