Buckhannon Police looking for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Buckhannon Police are asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.

Police say they have an active warrant for the arrest of Blaine Browning. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The warrant is for Strangulation as a result of allegedly assaulting Buckhannon Police Officer, according to police. The officer encountered Browning while responding to a suspicious person call on the train tracks behind the Trade School.

Police say during the altercation, Browning allegedly placed the officer in a chokehold, causing him to lose his breath.

The officer was treated and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Police say that if you see Browning, call 911.