Buckhannon Police investigate two-vehicle accident

Buckhannon Police were called just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday about a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Childers Run and Route 33.

According to Buckhannon firefighters, state police, Buckhannon police, Upshur County Sheriffs, EMS and Warren District VFD firefighters responded to the accident.

Buckhannon police officers are currently investigating the accident. Firefighters confirmed that the intersection is now clear, but were unable to confirm any injuries.

