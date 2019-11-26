Buckhannon Police responds to call, finds explosive device and bomb-making materials

Buckhannon Police responded to a call at a house on North Florida Street Monday afternoon.

Upon further investigation, explosive devices and bomb-making materials were found in a room, according to a press release from the City of Buckhannon. The explosive devices were safely removed from the house by the West Virginia State Police bomb disposal unit.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the FBI responded to the scene to assist as needed.

The Buckhannon Police department is investigating the incident, assisted by West Virginia Natural Resources Police, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Upshur County Office of Emergency Management, the Buckhannon Fire Department and the Upshur County Emergency Medical Services.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the press release. More details will be made available upon completion of the investigation.