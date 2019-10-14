Buckhannon-Upshur High School student killed in car crash

A 16 year old girl died in a crash on Cutright Chapel Road Sunday night, according to West Virginia State Police detachment in Buckhannon.

State Police say the single vehicle wreck happened around 7:46 p.m.

As troopers were investigating, it was determined that the car was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road's edge.

The vehicle slid over an embankment and rolled numerous times before coming to rest against two trees, according to State Police.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, according to State Police. She was identified as Jenna Davis.

Davis was a student at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. Principal Eddie Vincent says the news is very upsetting saying that the faculty, staff and students are taking the situation very hard.

"It's never a good thing to hear about but it's hit home and it's happened too much in this community and its a tough situation," Vincent said.

Vincent says Davis was a junior and was described as a bright and involved person .

"College-prep classes, she's also very involved in our FFA program," said Vincent. "Teachers here adored her and are upset."

According to Vincent, resources and counselling will be available for students and faculty who are grieving.

"Our student services department and our Upshur County crisis team are here setting up assistance for students along with community care and Appalachian mental health services," said Vincent.

Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus says that now is an important time to come together as a school family to show love and care to those who are mourning.

"We just offer our prayers and thoughts to this family as they go through this unimaginable time," said Stankus.

