Buckhannon business owners say parking affects business

Buckhannon has a two hour parking limit on Main St., but business owners say it's not enforced well enough.

They say when Main St. is crowded with cars for up to ten hours, their businesses suffer.

"I can't tell you how many times I see people driving back and forth, and complaining about the roadways," says Richard Barrett, manager of C.J. Maggie's restaurant on Main St.

"It sucks, because we can't get our huge parties anymore honestly. We used to have 12-tops all the time, but people can't come here because of that."

There are parking lots behind Main St., according to Amberle Jenkins, Director of Finance and Administration for the City of Buckhannon.

However, a lot of people don't know about them.

"You can go to any of the parking lots and there's 21 hour free parking, so we're trying to get people off of Main St. unless they have business to do on Main St. ... like the people that work there or have apartments there should move to the parking lots," says Jenkins.

Part of the problem could be that the city does not have a full time parking enforcer.

According to Jenkins, the enforcer only works two to three days a week.

"If they put on signs and gave the parking enforcer more hours to enforce the two hour law, I think that would help with parking significantly," says Hope Garrison, bartender at C.J. Maggie's.

"The parking makes people think that they're not gonna be able to enjoy their meal because they're gonna have to wait so long, and there was no place for them to park, so I think we've lost business because of that," adds Garrison.

Barrett and Garrison also suggest meters and a shorter time limit as solutions to this problem.