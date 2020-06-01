Buckhannon city councilwoman opens Salon 88

A councilwoman up for re-election turns an extra-curricular talent into a business.

Pamela Bucklew, an appointed member of Buckhannon city council, celebrated the opening of her beauty salon, Salon 88 at the historic 88, not even a away from city hall.

In attendance at the ribbon cutting were friends and family in addition to Buckhannon's mayor David McCauley, mayorial candidate Robbie Skinner, and city recorder Randy Sanders.

"I've had no problem having a business," says Bucklew.

"I've had a clientele I've built up. I have people that I've done for 35 years of all ages. I'm getting new clients daily."

The salon provides hair and pedicure services. Right now it's staffed by herself and her sister. Services are by appointment-only.

Bucklew says the 88 is an idyllic setting for her salon.

"They can order food. They can order drinks. They can have a really relaxing time... get a pedicure and order a margarita if they'd like," she adds.