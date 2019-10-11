Buckhannon city councilman wants to remind bicyclists to stay off sidewalks

"Someone could be seriously injured or killed."

A Buckhannon city council member wants to remind the community of an ordinance that does not allow people to ride bikes on sidewalks.

At a recent Buckhannon city council meeting, councilman Robbie Skinner brought up an issue that has been a constant problem on Main Street.

The city of Buckhannon has an ordinance that is against bike riding on sidewalks.

"Number 268: Bicycles are not to be ridden on the sidewalks, they are to be ridden on the streets with traffic," Skinner said.

Skinner says that he's concerned with the community walking in and out of stores while people are racing down the sidewalks on bicycles.

"There's people going in and out of stores, in banks and restaurants all day long," Skinner said. "When you've got bicyclists on the sidewalks, that can create a hazard."

Even a couple of weeks ago, Skinner says he was almost hit by a bicycle.

"If I had just been two seconds different, I probably would have been hit because you cant see them coming up or down the street," Skinner said.

Skinner says he asked Police Chief Matt Gregory to increase patrolling to try and curb the issue.

"He will have some officers at different points of the day when they have some down time to walk up and down main street," Skinner said.

Skinner hopes to educate people and let them know that only pedestrians are allowed on the sidewalks.

"Once we educate people and they're aware of the ordinance, I think they'll start to follow it and keep their bikes on the streets," Skinner said.

Skinner says that repeat offenses of riding bikes on sidewalks will result in a fine.