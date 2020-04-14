Buckhannon employees cannot travel outside 30 mile air radius from city hall

Employees of the city of Buckhannon cannot travel outside a 30 mile air radius from city hall to prevent COVID-19 contagion.

The resolution came into effect on April 2nd when Upshur County had one confirmed COVID-19 case.

It now has three.

The motion was made by city recorder Randy Sanders.

"It was all part of a declaration of a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic obviously," says Sanders.

The resolution is in effect until West Virginia is no longer in a state of emergency.

"We're taking the cues from our state government as well, but also watching what's going on in Upshur County. So it'll eventually be lifted of course," says Sanders.

Until then, keeping city workers healthy is paramount for all of Buckhannon's residents.

"We deliver all of the necessities. We deliver the water. We take care of the waste. We take care of the sewage. We take care of streets and all these things. We need our employees safe, healthy, and available," he adds.

Then there's the issue if someone has to leave the 30 mile air radius for essential purposes.

"If there's a reason that they simply have to leave for a period of time, they'll discuss that with their supervisor. Their supervisor has the ability to make a decision as to whether that travel is warranted," says Sanders.

The resolution is also self-enforced.

"We have a great group of employees. The information went our; we fully expect them to cooperate."