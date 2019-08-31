Buckhannon hosts 3rd annual Riverfest

Several people came to the third annual buckhannon river fest today at Riverwalk park.

The event gave the community a chance to come out and celebrate water. Several water-based groups attended the event. Kayaks and tubes were available for people to float in the river, yoga for all ages and live entertainment. Officials say that the event is a great way to celebrate the communities water system and to learn more about the environment.

The event was 100% solar powered as well.