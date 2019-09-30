Buckhannon Mayor proclaims Saturday will be the second annual Community Unity Day

Buckhannon Mayor David McCauley proclaimed Saturday to be the next Community Unity Day.

"After reading online about other cities that were doing these mass volunteer service projects, so last year was our first effort in October. It was received so well that we are doing it again this year," said Mayor McCauley.

The day will kick off around 8 a.m. Saturday. Fraternities, recovery houses, schools and community groups are all expected to attend and participate in service projects including a river bank revitalization project and street curb painting.

The day will end with a massive pizza party and award banquet for all who participate.

Mayor McCauley made the proclamation regarding the day surrounded by students of Academy Elementary School. The proclamation ended with a cheer of "Yay Buckhannon."

Those interested in participating can call Buckhannon City Hall at 304-472-1651. Participants will receive a water bottle and a backpack.