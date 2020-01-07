Buckhannon man accused of sexually abusing underage family member

A Buckhannon man is behind bars after troopers say he sexually abused an underage family member.

On Jan. 2, 75-year-old Robert Harper sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl in Buckhannon Upshur High School's parking lot and at a house on Catawba Street, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers say Harper inappropriately touched the girl. The girl is a family member of Harper's.

According to court documents, Harper inappropriately touched the girl four separate times, beginning when she was in Kindergarten.

Troopers got a warrant for Harper's arrest.

Harper has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a guardian. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set over $250,000.