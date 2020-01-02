Buckhannon man arrested after deputies find marijuana, THC oil, guns and four minors in his home

A Buckhannon man was arrested after deputies say they found marijuana, THC oil, firearms and four minors in his home New Year's Eve.

According to a news release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Buckhannon Police officers carried out a search warrant on Three Lick Road.

Deputies found over 12 ounces of marijuana valued at $2,500, a large amount of THC extract know as "shatter," several digital scales and packaging material, two handguns and a AR-15 rifle. They also found $8,000 in cash.

According to Deputy Gordon, four minors were inside the home.

Robert Quicii, 20, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and THC oil and four counts of felony child neglect, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office says they are investigating and additional charges are pending.