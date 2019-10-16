Buckhannon man goes missing on hunting trip in Utah

Search teams are looking for a man from Buckhannon who went missing Monday morning during a hunting trip in a remote Utah forest.

Carl L. Crumine, 69, was last seen Monday at 5:30 a.m. He was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Authorities believe he walked away from his campsite toward the lake. His hunting group went looking for him Monday afternoon when he didn't return.

Search crews pulled back their efforts last night at 7 p.m. and got a fresh start at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, an official with the sheriff's office told 5 News. Search dogs have also been deployed in the remote area of the forest.

Temperatures dipped into the teens overnight, local officials said, and Crumrine was dressed for the cold weather. He only reportedly had a small amount of food with him and was possibly carrying his hunting rifle. Authorities said he was not familiar with the area.

Police have been in contact with family members in West Virginia as their search continues.

