Buckhannon mayor gives State of the City address

Mayor David McCauley gave his 2020 state of the city address during a Buckhannon City Council meeting Thursday. In it, he outlined the city's past, present and what staff will concentrate on in the future.

"We learned that for the most part.. people are happy with town," said Callie Cronin Sams, the Information Coordinator for the City of Buckhannon.

Sams says the state of the city address reflects what staff have learned while creating the 2025 comprehensive plan that was released in August.

"Through that process we were able to do both in-person town halls but also community surveys," said Sams.

Over 700 Buckhannon residents participated in the surveys and according to Mayor McCauley in an interview with 5 News in August, the information helped staff focus on areas like employment where residents voiced their concern.

City hall staff say the surveys mostly came back positive, with residents noting the improvements made to the city.

Local artist Kate Harward says the city's focus on the art community has helped Buckhannon stand out.

"Buckhannon is a small town. The powers that be in this community work together to make it a destination that people enjoy coming to and it has unusual amount of cooperation I see happening in this town," said Harward.

5 News spoke with Buckhannon residents about what they would like to see the city focus on. Some said they would like more enforcement to curb the opioid crisis in Upshur County. Others felt confidence in city officials.

"I don't have a preference. I just love the way Buckhannon is right now," said Geanna Sabatelly, owner of Strawberry Essences on East Main Street.

During the state of the city address, Mayor McCauley said Buckhannon staff will be taking this success and making it "cleaner, greener and more sustainable than ever before."

