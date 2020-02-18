Buckhannon technical students compete in skills competition

It wasn’t a normal day of classes for Fred W. Eberle tech center students.

Tuesday, their class work was being judged by local experts in their field as a part of the annual "SkillsUSA" competition.

"We have 11 different programs here at Fred Eberle, high school and adult students, who are competing to represent the school at the state level," said center director Rebecca Bowers-Call

The skills taught at the Buckhannon tech school range from cosmetology and health occupations to computer technology and carpentry.

School staff works year-round with business and industry leaders who then judge the skills competition- which leads to big opportunities for their students.

"Today those business and industry individuals come and donate their time to judge and mentor the students and see what kind of skills they have, which turns into later job opportunities and scholarships," Bowers said

Junior Seth Carpenter, who studies diesel technology, is one of the officers for the schools SkillsUSA chapter.

He says the program has inspired him to pursue a career in the military.

"I plan on going into the military, and getting involved with skills it teaches you how to be a good worker how to work well with others- how are you going to succeed in life or the military if you can't work well?" Carpenter said

Students will hear Tuesday night if they qualify to compete in the state competitions which takes place in April.