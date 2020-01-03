Buckhannon will get more lights, new sidewalks

Main St. will not be as dimly lit at nightfall when come May.

According to the director of public works Jerry Arnold, a project known as Gateway West will begin construction in May.

The project will give Buckhannon 28 new light fixtures and five-foot APA-compliant sidewalks to the make city more pedestrian friendly.

Main St. business owners such as Jarod Ramsey are looking forward to the changes.

Ramsey owns JesterLine, a video game arcade which is open until 10 p.m. Ramsey says he hosts overnight "lock-downs," for kids and already has the city police patrolling his shop front, but he believes the new lights will make his kid-friendly establishment even safer.

"I think it will be safer and more welcoming," says Ramsey.

"I think people will want to experience Buckhannon and Main St. when it's well lit, warm, and inviting enough for them to want to stick around. It might even open up opportunities for businesses to be open later."

Other Main St. employees, such as those at CJ Maggie's restaurant, are also optimistic about the business opportunities and safety precautions the project will bring.

"We might get an increase in customers with the lights being on, and people coming out more often to see the town," says manager Richard J. Barrett.

"Travelers will come out and say, oh look it's all pretty."

Bartender Hope Garrison, who works six nights a week at the restaurant, is hopeful about the safety measures the lights will bring. She currently has male employees escort her to her car when she finishes her shift.

"We have very low crime rate, but over the years it has escalated. Things that you never think would happen in our happy little town are starting to come here, and its getting terrifying, so I think it is important for Buckhannon to take extra measures to make sure its citizens are protected," says Garrison.

According to Buckhannon Police's 2018 yearly activity report, 633 criminal reports were recorded.