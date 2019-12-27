Crawford woman arrested after deputies found meth

A Crawford, West Virginia, woman was arrested after deputies say they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies stopped a SUV on Tegan Road.

Deputies saw a driver, front seat passenger and backseat passenger.

The front seat passenger was identified as 26-year-old Tiara Humphrey.

The driver told deputies that the car he was driving did not have insurance on it, according to court documents. He gave consent to deputies to search the car.

As deputies were searching the car, they found a blue and white backpack.

Deputies say the backpack belonged to Humphrey.

Inside the backpack was a pink box, according to deputies. Humphrey said the box had her children's social security cards and important documents inside.

Deputies say they saw methamphetamine through a crack inside the box. They opened the box and found three separate baggies containing 18 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies took Humphrey into custody.

Humphrey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $15,000.