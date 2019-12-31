Buckhannon's addiction recovery house at full capacity

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, \an average of 300 people die each year from Christmas to New Years in drunk driving crashes.

Attorney Jared Moore of Morgantown says most of his clientele have alcohol or drug related cases.

Really if you're involved in an alcohol related offense, particularly with an accident, you can expect these types of consequences. Number one criminal prosecution where you can be placed in jail," says Moore.

"You can receive hefty fines, probation, community service. Your privilidge to drive can be revoked, suspended, and otherwise restricted by the DMV."

He says the peak for alcohol and drug related accidents in Monongalia County is in December.

According to Lazarus House founder and minister Doug Spears, in North Central West Virgini, driving under the influence is an epidemic.

"West Virginia ... At leas this is what I've heard, that we have a lot more alcohol abused because of maybe poverty and different things, and that's the same way drugs are abused too. West Virginia is on the front lines of the opioid epidemic," says Spears.

In July Spears founded the Lazarus House in Buckhannon for recovering alcohol and drug addicts.

The house is at full capacity. Spears says he has to turn away two people per week.

However, Spears is opening another house soon. There is not an exact date on its opening yet.

But there is always help.

"I'm gonna be honest, here in Buckhannon we have strong recovery in this town," says Spears.

"There's always a meeting. Whether its an AA, NA or Celebrate Recovery."

