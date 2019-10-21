Burning rules and regulations still apply even after the statewide ban has ended

While the state wide burn ban is no longer in effect, local fire departments want to remind everyone that certain rules still apply depending on where you live.

At the beginning of October, governor Jim Justice ended the state-wide burning ban. However, certain rules still apply depending on where yo live.

State-wide, October through December and March through May are fire season, meaning you can burn only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Due to the proximity of houses and businesses to one another, and the size of the local fire department, the city of Weston has their own burning regulations.

"We adhere to that year-round," "You can not burn between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.,365 days a year,"

And if you do need to burn within city limits, you first need to stop at the station for a permit.

"In the city of Weston you have to come here and get a burning permit," Chief Kenneth James said "It's absolutely free, we just like to know what you're doing and when you're doing it, and remind you to be safe about it,"

Because even with a permit, Chief James says if a fire get's out of hand, it can still have consequences.

"Even if you have a permit you're still responsible," said Chief James "If it gets away and creates damage or causes damage, you can be fined you can be billed for extinguishment,"

Overall Chief James stresses the importance of using common sense and proper precautions to make sure you're not the one who ends up burned.

"Just because you have a permit to burn down't mean you should burn,"

And if you’re unsure about your city’s burning laws, just contact your city hall.